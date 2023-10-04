The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 130.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hershey by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

Hershey stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.72. 251,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $194.66 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

