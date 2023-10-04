The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Acquires A$47,300.00 in Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.73 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$47,300.00 ($30,127.39).

Lottery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lottery Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Lottery’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

