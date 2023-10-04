The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider John O’Reilly Sells 15,237 Shares

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider John O’Reilly sold 15,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £12,189.60 ($14,734.20).

The Rank Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 80.22 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £375.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.05. The Rank Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

