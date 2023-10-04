The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.65 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.32 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.91.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4927083 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.