The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.65 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.32 and a 52 week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$83.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4927083 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
