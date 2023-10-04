The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 1,913,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,124,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.