The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Plans GBX 17.80 Dividend

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,854 ($22.41) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,389.50 ($16.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,849.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,814.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,957.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.35) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.01) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($25.81) to GBX 2,100 ($25.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($26.08).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

