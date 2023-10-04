Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 226.15%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,381,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

