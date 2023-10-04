Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $18.73

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $17.72. Toast shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2,097,153 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. UBS Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Toast Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $42,807.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,995 shares of company stock worth $18,862,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

