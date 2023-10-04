TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLD traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,925. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.