Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,772 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 327% compared to the average daily volume of 1,118 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after buying an additional 1,066,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $73,838,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,642,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:DXJ traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,174. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

