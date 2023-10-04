Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.70. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,104 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

