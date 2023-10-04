Travis Perkins plc Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($14.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.09) to GBX 955 ($11.54) in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $974.17.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

