TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

