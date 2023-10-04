Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.66. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 236,750 shares trading hands.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

