U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 984,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.