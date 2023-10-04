U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 965,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 639.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

