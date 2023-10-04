U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 199,718 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,358 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 199,718 shares during the period. Tripadvisor makes up approximately 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Tripadvisor worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 665.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TRIP shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 280,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

