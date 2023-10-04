U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. 529,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,462. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

