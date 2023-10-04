U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,826,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341,508 shares during the period. Hawaiian comprises about 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hawaiian worth $62,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

