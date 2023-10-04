U S Global Investors Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,381. The company has a market capitalization of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

