U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $111.27 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

