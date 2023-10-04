U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $246,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $21,148,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 820,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.