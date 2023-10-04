U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

