U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $257.36. The company had a trading volume of 643,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,337. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.27 and a 200 day moving average of $242.92. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

