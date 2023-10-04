U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 330,000 Shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Vox Royalty worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $6,644,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $29,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VOXR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,580. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million and a PE ratio of -96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.