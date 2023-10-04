U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,513 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for approximately 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.30% of Embraer worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

