U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,769 shares during the quarter. Azul comprises 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Azul worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 480,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,502. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

