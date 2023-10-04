U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 286,568 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286,568 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Allegiant Travel worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 25,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

