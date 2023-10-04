U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 547,297 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547,297 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 3.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.85% of Alaska Air Group worth $57,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 493,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

