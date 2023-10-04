U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 57,008 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 57,008 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,721. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

