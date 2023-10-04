U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 73,666 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,010. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.