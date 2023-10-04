U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Danaos Stock Down 1.3 %

Danaos stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 35,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,782. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

