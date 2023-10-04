U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $561,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

WYNN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 400,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

