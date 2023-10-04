UBS Group Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $53.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 358,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,007. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.35. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

