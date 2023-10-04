United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $79.93

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.93, but opened at $77.97. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $77.53, with a volume of 836,249 shares.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $505,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

