Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,287,227 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

