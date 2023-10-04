UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 289.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.