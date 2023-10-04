US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 373,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 497,256 shares.The stock last traded at $49.86 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

