US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 373,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 497,256 shares.The stock last traded at $49.86 and had previously closed at $50.07.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.