US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 373,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 497,256 shares.The stock last traded at $49.86 and had previously closed at $50.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2214 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

