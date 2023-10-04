Utz Brands (UTZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) recently:

10/2/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Utz Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Utz Brands is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,292.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Utz Brands Inc alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,337,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.