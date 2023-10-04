VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 338,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 339,454 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.81.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

