Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 2,358,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

