Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

