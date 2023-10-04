Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.52

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.52 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 3317940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.