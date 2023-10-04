Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,182,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,942,000 after buying an additional 855,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.