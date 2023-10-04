Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Carlson Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $180,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,755,000 after purchasing an additional 428,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 1,635,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,660. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

