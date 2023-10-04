Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 256.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,575. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

