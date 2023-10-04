Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 127,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,007,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 949,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.27. 676,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,098. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

