Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 497,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 666.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 500,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,010. The stock has a market cap of $294.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

