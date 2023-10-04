Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,510. The company has a market cap of $296.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

